Senate presented with revised bill to curb organized begging

A revised bill aimed at preventing begging, particularly incidents involving Pakistanis begging abroad, was presented in the Senate.

The Interior Ministry introduced an anti-human trafficking amendment bill that defines "organized begging" as the forced, fraudulent, or coerced solicitation of charity.

It also includes deception, persuasion, or offering incentives to obtain alms.

Under the proposed law, activities such as soliciting donations in public places, fortune-telling, performing tricks, or selling items under false pretenses are classified as organized begging. Knocking on car windows, forcefully cleaning windshields, and falsely claiming to depend solely on alms for survival also fall under this category.

Additionally, displaying wounds, disabilities, or illnesses to evoke sympathy, or allowing oneself to be exhibited for donations, is considered organized begging.

The bill proposes penalties of up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs. 1 million for individuals involved in recruiting, harboring, or transporting people for organized begging.

Pakistani diplomatic missions have reported cases of citizens engaging in begging during Hajj, Umrah, pilgrimages, or personal visits, prompting host countries to urge strict action against such individuals.

The bill highlights that agents and gangs exploit legal loopholes since begging is not currently a criminal offense under FIA’s jurisdiction. To address this growing issue, it proposes the criminalization of begging.