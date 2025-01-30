Shaban moon sighted, Shab-e-Barat to be observed on February 13

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the moon of Shaban has been sighted in Pakistan, with the first of Shaban to be observed on Wednesday, January 31.

The announcement was made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad following a meeting held in Islamabad. Based on the sighting, the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat will fall on February 13.

Religious scholars and officials attended the meeting, along with the consul general of Turkiye as a special participant. During the session, special prayers were offered for the well-being of Muslims in Gaza.

Shaban holds great significance in the Islamic calendar as it precedes the holy month of Ramazan. It is particularly revered due to Shab-e-Barat, a night dedicated to prayers and seeking forgiveness.