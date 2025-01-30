Simplify Environmental Discourse

Thursday, January 30, 2025
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

As the environment deteriorates, the demand for intervention grows louder. However, the way these issues are communicated often excludes those most affected, making them feel powerless in the fight for change. Technical jargon such as “biodiversity loss,” “carbon neutrality,” and “ecological footprint” dominates discussions, making critical concepts inaccessible to the general public.

In Pakistan, environmental crises—urban flooding due to poor waste management, desertification in Sindh, and hazardous air quality in major cities—affect marginalised communities the most. Yet, these communities remain unaware of the causes and solutions. A farmer struggling with soil salinisation or a resident battling smog cannot act on what they do not understand.

Pakistan must simplify environmental communication through grassroots awareness campaigns, engaging storytelling, and educational initiatives. Other countries, such as Bangladesh, have integrated environmental education into school curricula and community programmes. Similarly, Pakistan should utilise public service messages on television, digital platforms, and in regional languages to bridge this gap.

Non-governmental organisations, educators, and media outlets play a crucial role in making technical information accessible. Simplifying complex issues can empower citizens with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Climate change is already shaping Pakistan’s economic future, public health, and survival. It is imperative to make environmental discourse more inclusive and actionable.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.

