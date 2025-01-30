Sindh govt earns $14.747m through carbon credit sales, says CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday disclosed that provincial government has restored approximately 160,000 hectares of mangroves in the Indus Delta and, through the sale of 2.88 MTCO2e carbon credits, earned $14.747 million.

This initiative is recognised as one of the largest mangrove restoration efforts in the world. Additionally, around 100,000 hectares of mature mangroves have been protected through a watch and ward system that engages local communities with monthly remuneration.

This he said while speaking at the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference, hosted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI) at a local hotel.

The chief minister noted that between 2008 and 2024, Pakistan achieved three Guinness World Records for the most trees or saplings planted in a single day. “In 2009, Pakistan Sindh government surpassed India’s previous record of 450,000 by planting 541176 plants at Keti Bundar. The Delta Blue Carbon-1 and Delta Blue Carbon-2 projects have been underway under a Public-Private Partnership model in the mangroves of the Indus Delta since 2015 and 2020, respectively, Murad Shah said. He added that these projects have an estimated carbon credit potential of about 200 MTCO2e over 30 years. “So far, one tranche of carbon credits has been sold for 2.88 MTCO2e, generating $14.747 million for the Sindh government in December 2022. The second tranche of carbon credit sales is expected in March 2025,” he said. The Public-Private Partnership model is now being replicated in the riverine forests of Sindh, aiming to develop these forests to earn carbon credits and improve the local environment.

The CM highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, noting its status as the 5th most climate-vulnerable nation. “Climate change is not a distant phenomenon; it is a reality that affects us all. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and the looming threat of sea-level rise present an existential challenge for Sindh and Pakistan,” he stated.

Referring to the devastating 2022 floods, which damaged 2.2 million acres of agricultural land, Shah underscored the dire economic and environmental impacts on Sindh. With agriculture, water resources, and biodiversity under threat, he stressed the importance of urgent collective action.

The CM announced several initiatives to address these challenges, including climate-resilient Agriculture, Introducing drought-resistant crops and water-efficient farming practices through partnerships with corporations like Nestle Pakistan under the Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project.

Murad Shah said that investing in climate-resilient education and supporting youth-led climate innovation would empower the next generation of change-makers. Collaborating with international organisations and corporate entities to access expertise, resources, and funding for climate adaptation projects underway, he said. The chief minister called for an intensified focus on tree plantation and coastal protection in Sindh, urging stakeholders to join efforts to safeguard the region’s future. “Within these challenges lies an opportunity to build a more resilient and sustainable Sindh,” he said and added: “Together, we must foster strong policies, empower communities, and leverage private sector innovation to achieve this vision.”

The CM commended the OICCI and the corporate sector for their support in promoting climate resilience and sustainability.