Sindh govt to offer free meals to students in schools

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced plans to provide free lunch to students in government schools in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), a local media reported on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to address malnutrition and food security challenges faced by children in the province.

During a meeting between Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and WFP Country Director Koko Oshima, the importance of tackling malnutrition and food-related issues in schools was discussed.

Shah explained that due to financial constraints and population trends, many parents are unable to provide nutritious meals for their children, which adversely affects their learning process. He stressed that the programme would focus on areas where poverty and food insecurity are prevalent.

He further mentioned that providing regular meals in schools would not only improve attendance but also reduce dropout rates. It would also encourage families who often send their children to work to prioritise sending them to school instead.

Oshima highlighted the programme’s importance, saying that balanced nutrition enhances children’s cognitive development and memory, thus improving their learning abilities. She added that proper nutrition also boosts immunity, helping children stay healthier and more resilient to diseases.

The education minister emphasised that providing high-quality meals should be a primary focus of the initiative. It was agreed that the first phase of the programme would begin in Karachi’s Malir district, with a baseline survey of schools and surrounding areas conducted to assess the needs.

As part of the initiative, 11,000 children will receive “hot meal lunch boxes” in schools. Based on the progress and results of the first year, the programme will be extended to other cities, with effective monitoring of the meal distribution system. The programme aims to address both the nutritional needs and educational challenges faced by children, contributing to better learning outcomes and healthier futures.