Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SSDO concerned over prolonged vacancy of Civil Society Member seat in PIC

Shahid Rao
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has expressed deep concern over the prolonged vacancy of the Civil Society Member seat in the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) which has remained unfilled for over a year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas said that this delay is undermining the Commission’s ability to effectively uphold the citizens right to access information under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

It added that the Pakistan Information Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance by facilitating public access to government-held information. The absence of a representative from civil society within the Commission is a serious setback to these objectives, weakening the inclusivity and effectiveness of the PIC’s decision-making process.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

SSDO urged the federal government to expedite the appointment of a qualified and independent Civil Society Member without further delay. This step is essential for strengthening Pakistan’s commitment to transparency, promoting accountability and ensuring that citizens right to information is fully protected.

 Kausar Abbas stated that the delay in appointing a Civil Society Member to the Pakistan Information Commission is a clear violation of the principles of transparency and good governance.

A fully functional PIC is necessary for ensuring citizens right to information which is a fundamental democratic right.  The government must act immediately to fill this crucial position and reinforce its commitment to accountability and openness.

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025