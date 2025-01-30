SSDO concerned over prolonged vacancy of Civil Society Member seat in PIC

ISLAMABAD - The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has expressed deep concern over the prolonged vacancy of the Civil Society Member seat in the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) which has remained unfilled for over a year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas said that this delay is undermining the Commission’s ability to effectively uphold the citizens right to access information under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.

It added that the Pakistan Information Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance by facilitating public access to government-held information. The absence of a representative from civil society within the Commission is a serious setback to these objectives, weakening the inclusivity and effectiveness of the PIC’s decision-making process.

SSDO urged the federal government to expedite the appointment of a qualified and independent Civil Society Member without further delay. This step is essential for strengthening Pakistan’s commitment to transparency, promoting accountability and ensuring that citizens right to information is fully protected.

Kausar Abbas stated that the delay in appointing a Civil Society Member to the Pakistan Information Commission is a clear violation of the principles of transparency and good governance.

A fully functional PIC is necessary for ensuring citizens right to information which is a fundamental democratic right. The government must act immediately to fill this crucial position and reinforce its commitment to accountability and openness.