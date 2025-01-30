Stone-crushing industry creating job opportunities

SARGODHA - The Stone Crushing Action Committee is playing a crucial role in ensuring protection of traders in the stone-crushing market and providing respectable employment opportunities to industry workers. This was stated by the committee’s patron-in-chief, Khan Abdul Waheed Khan, along with other members while talking to the media on Wednesday. Committee members including Chaudhry Hanif Gujjar,Sufi Anwar Sandhu,Rana Irshad Ahmed Khan, Rana Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Syed Fazal Shah Shirazi, and others were also present. The committee members said the reopening of long-closed crushers and plants had created thousands of job opportunities, contributing significantly to economic stability in the region. They said the committee played a vital role in addressing concerns related to the FBR, WAPDA, environmental agencies, and other governmental departments.