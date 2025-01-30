The FATA Dilemma

As my semester ended after five months, I returned to my ancestral hometown, Bajaur. Unusually, though not surprisingly, I discovered that the local populace in my village patrols at night as guards to ensure their safety from the menace of TTP miscreants. In the aftermath of Kabul’s fall on August 15, the long-awaited arrival of chaos became inevitable.

Nevertheless, the Islamabad-Pindi nexus, with its flawed joint policies, has always haunted the chaos- and turmoil-stricken youth of erstwhile FATA. Last week, during the Provincial Apex Committee session in Peshawar, the COAS unapologetically sermonised the traditional line: “Human beings are prone to mistakes.” This repeated superficial rhetoric by powerful quarters is not new, as we have been inundated with such crocodile tears since the 1980s, 9/11, and now the August 15 geopolitical development, when the state officially garlanded its favourite radical “child” after Ashraf Ghani’s regime was toppled as a result of the Doha Peace Agreement.

The only thing we learn from history is that we never learn from history. The power-play policies of the communist and anti-communist blocs have always plunged us into chaos and despair. Nonetheless, the inept decision-makers seem determined not to pursue course correction, nor will they pay heed to the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the Pashtun belt. Alarmingly, nearly 60 groups have pledged allegiance to the TTP. Comparatively, the TTP of 2025 is far more disastrous than that of 2007–2008, as evidenced by the escalating violence and strategic assaults over the past few months. The year 2024 was the deadliest and bloodiest, reminiscent of the tragic events of 2013 and 2014. A week ago, the TTP established checkpoints in the Mamund area of Bajaur under the cover of darkness, checking locals’ ID cards on the main road. Several reports suggest that, despite heavy bombardment in the Malasid Banda area, militants still hold these posts.

The real dilemma lies in the trust deficit between the state and the local population, as the past remains an obstacle to building trust. This issue is far more worrisome than militant assaults because, without the trust of its citizens, how can the state combat the prevailing threat and escalating terrorism? The way forward is simple but urgent: it requires policy clarity and consistent enforcement of counterterrorism strategies without discrimination. The state must also take apologetic ownership of its past mistakes and commit to learning from them. Finally, rebuilding trust with the local populace is essential by addressing their grievances and ensuring their inclusion in solutions. No power on earth can triumph without the support of its lifelong residents.

UMAIR KHAN,

Bajaur.