Thursday, January 30, 2025
Traffic police issue 910 challans

January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  The traffic police issued 910 challans and imposed a heavy fine of Rs 8,29,000 on violators of rules. A crackdown was conducted across the district against those who were riding bikes without number plates and helmets. During the crackdown, 910 challans and Rs 8,29,400 fine were imposed on the violators. On this occasion, DPO Faisal Shahzad said that strict legal action was being taken against underage drivers. The Traffic Police Awareness Wing is organizing workshops and seminars in various colleges and universities to educate students about road safety and traffic rules.  DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad appealed to the citizens to fulfill their responsibility.

