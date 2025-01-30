Two death row inmates at Karachi Central Jail pardoned by relatives of deceased

KARACHI - Two inmates at Karachi Central Jail were pardoned by the relatives of the deceased just 24 hours before their execution, ARY News reported on Wednesday. According to details, both prisoners, who are close friends, were convicted of murder in 2014. One of the inmates recounted, “Our execution was scheduled, but just 24 hours before, a stay was granted as the victim’s family forgave us. We appeal to the President for clemency, as we deeply regret our actions.” The Karachi jail inmate further explained, “At the time of the incident, I was just 17 and a half years old, and my friend was 18. We were young and made a terrible mistake. Now that the victim’s family has forgiven us, why is the state still punishing us? We have already spent 19 years in prison.”