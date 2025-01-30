US Charge d’Affaires, Jam Kamal reaffirm commitment to boost trade

ISLAMABAD - US Charge d’Affaires Ms Natalie A. Baker called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties and explore future avenues for cooperation between the two nations. During the meeting, the commerce minister congratulated Ms Baker and the US government on the smooth transition of power in the United States and expressed optimism about further enhancing bilateral relations in the coming years. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutual trade and fostering collaboration in key economic sectors.

The discussions centered on expanding cooperation in agriculture, focusing on value-added textiles and agricultural products, as well as exploring growth opportunities in the cotton industry. They also identified potential investment areas, including minerals, marine industries, textiles, and renewable energy. Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA), led by chairman Haroon Ali Khan, met Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key industry concerns.

The delegation, including Ismail Suttar (CEO, Hub Salt), Mohsin Zia (CEO, Descon Oxychem), and Rao Mubeen Ahmed (Engro Polymer & Chemicals), emphasized auditing the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to address misuse and called for stakeholder consultations on the tariff policy. They further raised the issue of anti-dumping duties on products under EFS to create a parity of price for domestic producers. The minister assured full support, reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving issues and fostering trade growth.