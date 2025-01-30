US Investment

Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now focused on making Pakistan an attractive destination for investment. To this end, he has reached out to numerous international partners, undertaken visits to multilateral organisations and their conferences, and actively pursued economic diplomacy. His efforts are beginning to bear fruit, with significant investments from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries in Pakistan’s mineral resources and infrastructure, as well as agreements with the World Bank and other financial institutions. Now, meetings with potential investors from the United States signal another step forward in Pakistan’s economic trajectory.

A delegation led by hedge fund manager Gentry Beach recently met with the Prime Minister, and statements from the delegation indicate that Pakistan’s economic potential is well recognised. Key sectors such as mining, minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology have been highlighted as viable avenues for investment. This meeting marks the first major interaction between Pakistan and the United States following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. While the Foreign Office has expressed hope that this could usher in a new era of US-Pakistan relations, Trump’s focus on domestic policymaking and his unpredictable approach to foreign affairs make any long-term outlook uncertain.

Regardless of the US administration’s stance, Pakistan should continue engaging with private investors and bilateral partners within the United States. Strengthening economic ties does not necessarily require direct involvement with the US government; private sector investment can play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.