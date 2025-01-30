US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

Gentry Beach says real estate’s going to be our first place of investment. Richard Grenell may have been misled into supporting Imran Khan. PM Shehbaz assures smooth process to facilitate investors in country.

ISLAMABAD - The United States intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, across various sectors, including minerals, real estate, energy, technology and the artificial intelligence.

This was stated by head of US investors’ delegation and billionaire investor, Gentry Beach, while talking to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon. “Real estate’s going to be our first place of investment, it’s going to be a significant real estate investment,” Beach told reporters in Islamabad when asked about key sectors he was interested in investing in. “We are going to launch in a few different areas some incredible projects.”

Part of the delegation’s real estate plans included building “super high-end luxury branded” villas.

“We have a number of brands that really want to come to Pakistan,” he said. “And so we are very excited to build the highest-end product that’s ever been built in Pakistan.”

He said that US President Donald Trump believes in economic diplomacy and that’s why we are visiting Pakistan. US investor and Texas hedge fund manager Gentry also said we are going to build some of the luxurious properties in Pakistan. Gentry Beach said we are seeing global opportunities in Pakistan.

He said the Trump Administration and the Pakistan government are very much aligned on the issue of economic development and prosperity.

The Head of the visiting US investors’ delegation Gentry Beach also said that there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan with an amazing base of intelligent people, which he said remained “overlooked” in the past, across diverse fields.

“We view Pakistan as one of the biggest global opportunities [ . . . ] I think you have an amazing base with intelligent people here in this country, which is very unique,” he said.

Gentry Beach said he had remained very close to the Trump administration for a long time, and that now the US was entering a new era of peace and prosperity under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

He said the leadership of both the US and Pakistan shared the same vision for peace and prosperity, noting that for the last four years, “we all have been under attack” and criticized the policies of the Joe Biden administration.

“[. . . ] These are the things that President Trump is cleaning up, and he has brought the right team to address them. I believe your leadership in this country is very aligned and like-minded, and I think it is very important that we build a strong bridge between both these groups,” he said while recalling the strong historical ties between the two countries.

Gentry Beach also said that President Trump believed in economic diplomacy and that their ongoing visit was part of that effort. “We plan on investing billions of dollars in Pakistan across a number of different areas, including critical minerals and real estate [. . .] From a real estate perspective, we brought our real estate development partners, and I am going to build some of the most high-end and luxury properties ever seen in Pakistan.” He also mentioned energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and raw areas that needed attention and investment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring conducive business environment, streamlined processes, and robust institutional support.

The prime minister, in a meeting with an international investors delegation, led by leading US investor Gentry Beach, underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination, highlighting its strategic geographical location, skilled and youthful workforce, and rapidly expanding consumer market, according to a PM Office press release.

Discussing Pakistan’s dynamic investment landscape and promising economic potential, he expressed gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology. He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Prevaiz Malik and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.

Also, Gentry Beach said that US President Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell “may have been misled” after the latter posted several posts on X demanding the release of former premier and PTI founder Imran Khan. Beach, during an interview in Islamabad, said: “Richard Grenell is one of the finest Americans that I have ever met. He gets more done in a week than most people do in a year. He is absolutely effective, incredibly smart and humble. I am in awe of ambassador Grenell. I would say I do believe he may have been misled around some of these issues by certain individuals.”

Beach claimed that there is a lobby in the US that spends $2 to $3 million per month “related to Imran Khan”. “I am not an expert on these things but I do believe that Grenell has a better understanding of the true evidence today than before. He has a better understanding now.”