We don’t have affiliation with any institution or political party: Justice Hilali

Military courts’ judgments on plain paper not right: SC.

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday directed the lawyer of the Ministry of Defence to try to complete arguments by Thursday (today).

A seven-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on the trial of civilians by military courts. Justice Amin said after Kh Haris they would hear the contentions of respondents’ counsels.

During the hearing, Advocate Khawaja Haris, representing Ministry of Defence, briefed the constitutional bench about the rules and procedure adopted by military courts for trial. He said that there are many safeguard in the trial of military courts. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that when he was the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court then he had chance to examine record of Court Martial’s proceeding. He said it is not right that at the end of trial it is written on a plain paper that the “accused is guilty or not guilty, adding that the fact is that complete procedure is adopted and the military court’s judgment contains the statements of the accused, and witnesses, cross-examination notes and the evidence provided by the accused in his defence.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi inquired that whether the relatives or friends of accused are allowed to be present during the trial before the military court? Kh Haris said that the law allows, but practically it does not happen. Justice Rizvi then asked whether the presiding officers of military courts have any experience of conducting trial. Justice Mandokhail remarked the Sessions Judges, who conduct murder trials, not only have law degree, but have 20 years experience.

Kh Haris responded that it is not necessary for presiding officer to have experience of trial, as he decides the matter on the basis of facts, placed before him, and not on the basis of law. He submitted that the military courts are not regular and permanent, but are set up when the cases are brought under Army Act.

Upon that Justice Mandokhail stated nowadays people are trained so much that two persons comment on the judgment of eights judges, and declare their verdict unlawful and wrong. Justice Musarat Hilali said; “We do not have affiliation with any institution or political party despite that some people try to tag them to an institution or party.” “We are facing unbridled society,” she added.

During the proceeding, when Justice Mandokhail was raising questions, Justice Hilali on a lighter note remarked: “It appears that after the retirement Justice Mandokhail like to conduct military cases.”

The bench questioned when certified copy of the order/judgment is not provided to the accused or his counsel then how he can better defend himself before the military courts. Kh Haris replied that the case record is for archive. He said that though the record of case is not provided to the accused but he or his counsel are allowed to examine them.

Kh Haris told that though the law specifically does not have provision for providing counsel at the State expenses, but practically is done that if a civilian accused is unable to engage counsel then a lawyer is provided to him. He then explained how first six cases were transferred from Magistrate to military courts.

After the tea-break, Kh Haris, in sealed envelope, provided file of a case, conduct by the military courts, to the bench members. However, the judges without examining returned the envelope to the counsel saying they can’t see it at this stage, as might be this case is filed before them in future.

Ministry of Defence’s counsel argued that the military courts are independent and impartial. Justice Mandokhail maintained that under Article 175 of the constitution Supreme Court, High Court and many other courts have been set up, adding that every court is independent if that is separate from the executive. He further, said; “Justice must not only be done, but it must be seen to be done.”

Kh Haris contended that all the judgments of the Supreme Court say that Article 175 does not apply to the military courts, adding that if Article 175 is complied stricto sensu then the trial of army personnel under Army Act would also not take place, and military courts can’t function.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that most of the provisions in Army Act have been taken from Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Qanoon-e-Shahdat. He questioned whether rule of transparency really apply in military courts trials or it is only in the Army Act and Army Rules. Khawaja Haris replied that before conducting a trial the presiding officer takes oath. The statements of the prosecution witnesses are provided to the accused counsel in advance, adding that no investigation is carried out behind the back of the accused. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Thursday (today).