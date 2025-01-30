World Economic Forum and Trump

Since the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, opened on the same day as Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president in the USA, the news coverage of the WEF annual meeting 2025 under the theme ‘Collaboration in the Intelligent Age’ was less than it otherwise would have been. But the news picked up during the week of 20-24 January as the WEF meeting went on, with no less than about fifty heads of state and government, and as always, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. President Trump came, well, virtually on the big screen, for close to full hour, repeating and detailing some of his main points in his inaugural speech a few days earlier. His overarching message is that he wants to make America great again, MAGA, for short, through increased production at home in the USA and the charging of high tariffs and import duties, and stricter migration policies. But that is easier said than done, because China and other countries can manufacture goods, indeed cars, cheaper than America can. Trump also wants European countries to buy more products from the USA, including cars, which they currently hardly do, yet, Europe keeps selling cars to America, Trump complained.

About the European Union (EU), Trump said that it is far too bureaucratic and slow in its operations, and he gave an example from before he had become American president in 2017-2021; Ireland could approve his project application in a week’s time, but the EU would have taken five or six years, which he ridiculed as unbelievable. Furthermore about Europe, Trump did not mention Europe or NATO in his inaugural speech, but in Davos, he said that he wanted the NATO members to spend five percent of their GDP on defence, up from the current two percent, which he had encouraged the members to spend in his last presidential term. This is probably fair enough since the USA wants to reduce its share of the NATO countries expenses, and the European members also want the USA to play a less prominent role in their defence. Some of the 28 members have even begun to question if America really is a NATO member to be trusted.

Trump praises himself, for the USA not having invaded any country during his first term as president, and he stressed his peaceful thinking, indeed as regards ending the war between Israel and Palestine in Gaza, now with a temporary ceasefire, and also ending the Russian war in Ukraine. As for the latter, Trump has already encouraged the two countries to begin peace talks. The world watches and hopes for progress and success.

In his Davos speech, Trump underlined that the war in Ukraine is horrible with much higher numbers of fatal casualties on both sides than the authorities and the media reports. He said the casualties are in millions, not only in hundreds of thousands. He urged for an end to a war which he claimed would not even have begun if he were president three years ago when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. Trump wants the wars to end, but at the same time he wants military expenditure to increase, mainly because that is essential for keeping the American military industry and economy growing.

Interesting, at one of the Davos meetings, the former NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg and Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, said they thought the Russian invasion of Ukraine would most likely not have happened if Ukraine had had nuclear weapons, which it gave up as a condition for its independence from Russia, and a former part of the Soviet Union, on 24 August 1991. Thus, sad as it is, nuclear weapons may be used for peaceful purposes, well, for deterrence, which is not quite the same.

President Trump emphasises less international trade, well, trade that is not to the benefit of the USA. He also wants less interference from the UN and other international organizations, and he wants less red tape and government bureaucracy. He has included Elon Musk in his government to lead a department which shall simplify and make the civil service more efficient and smaller. I believe there is much to be gained from this initiative, and it is a typical part of the right wing’s approach in all countries, and it is a fact that bureaucratization of governments and private companies have gone too far, a side effect of well-meaning social democratic and socialist policies, but also keeping new and less academic groups out of influence.

In his speech in Davos, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the social democratic SPD party, said that the fewer tariffs and other regulations the better it will be for trade and cooperation,; that means that he disagrees with Trump. He stressed the importance of investment in defence, infrastructure and education, but he was less clear on innovation and structural change. Scholz will face general elections on 23 February, and his conservative opponent, Friedrich Merz (69), leader of the CDU party, is likely to win. The right-wing party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), does well in polls, but is not likely to be included in the next government.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine when Germany received cheap supply of gas from Russia, Scholz was deputy under Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany sailed comfortably on the top of the industrial waves. Scholz reluctantly joined the EU enforcing sanctions on Russia, thus letting Germany go into economic stagnation. Now Scholz supports Ukraine so it can win the war against Russia. After the war, I assume Germany wants to restore relations with Russia, and German companies want to take part in the rebuilding of Ukraine. Also, we shouldn’t forget that Germany remains the world’s third largest economy, and EU largest economy, with a relatively modest population of eighty-four million.

Professor Klaus Schwab (86), the founder and chairman of WEF attended this year’s annual meeting in Davos for the first time after stepping down as Chief Executive, but he is still the chairman. Now it is Børge Brende (60) who is WEF President and Chief Executive, a safe pair of hands, who, inter alia, was the Norwegian minister of the environment from 2001-2004, and of foreign affairs from 2013-2017. Next year, WEF will celebrate its fifty-fifth year as a major organization for international cooperation between governments, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, youth organisations, and the media.

In his speech, Klaus Schwab underlined the importance of open dialogue and action-oriented cooperation, not the least important today and in the future, underlining that it must not only be based on idealistic foundations, but also for the sake of growth and development. Professor Schwab and WEF have been important in formulating basic values for a ‘kinder capitalist world’. I believe WEF now stands at a crossroads with challenges as for how to modernise itself and formulate visions and ways for the future, indeed for Europe to be able to regain a role in innovation, competiveness and productivity, not only let the USA lead it all. Well, many find the USA and Trump a fresh wind, but that is not likely to last, at least not in full, since many of Trump’s ideas may not be lastingly popular everywhere. Next year’s WEF meeting in Davos becomes particularly important – and hopefully Klaus Schwab will, yet, at his own high age, be able to give valuable suggestions for a new time where all countries can do well and the leadership is inclusive.

As an annex to my article today, I would like to draw attention to the Holocaust Memorial Day held on 27 January 2025 in Auschwitz, marking the closing of the extermination concentration camp 80 years ago as WWII was coming to an end. Top leaders from all over the world, but mainly Europe, and a few survivors still alive, attended the sombre event. We say, ‘never again’, yet, there are still wars, intolerance, and racism around the world, and economic and other disparities.

Furthermore, I would today like to draw attention to the political injustices and lack of democracy in Belarus, which just held elections with the same president for the last thirty years, Aleksandr Lukashenko, often termed ‘Europe’s last dictator’, standing as the only real candidate – and winning. It is important that Belarus and its big brother, Russia, and the other CIS states improve their political systems so that they can be included in the modern democratic world, and thus release the huge potential that these countries and people possess.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com