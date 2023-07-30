Sunday, July 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Assemblies to be dissolved on August 9: Khursheed Shah

Assemblies to be dissolved on August 9: Khursheed Shah
Web Desk
3:41 PM | July 30, 2023
National

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said on Sunday that assemblies will be dissolved on August 9.

In addition to the dissolution of the National Assembly, both the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will be dissolved on the same date, August 9, said PPP leader.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the PPP leader asserted that general elections will be held in the country three months after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Regarding the formation of a caretaker government, Khursheed Shah revealed that five names have been shortlisted for the position of caretaker prime minister, including political figures.

Earlier, it emerged that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

India's Anju gifted land in Pakistan as token of appreciation for embracing Islam

However, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had rejected to receive any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023