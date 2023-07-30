Chinese Vice Premier to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit to Pakistan

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is arriving in Islamabad on Sunday, on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, he will attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Chinese Vice Premier will also call on President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China's international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, he was instrumental in planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Lifeng's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China.

She said it reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.