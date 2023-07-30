Sunday, July 30, 2023
Heavy rains claim 173 lives, 260 injuries, across country: NDMA

Web Desk
2:39 PM | July 30, 2023
The Heavy rains have claimed the lives of 173 people and injured 260 people across the country since June.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a report stated that 69 men, 32 women and 72 children were died in rain-related incidents.

Punjab has the greatest number of people, 67, died in heavy rains, while 47 lost lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 people were killed in Balochistan, the NDMA report read.

Deadly rainfall claimed 21 lives in Sindh, 12 in Azad Kashmir and five persons in Gilgit Baltistan, NDMA said.

Moreover, 11 persons died in monsoon rain-related incidents in federal capital Islamabad, according to report.

At least 260 persons sustained injuries in various incidents during rainfall, most of them, 158, were injured in Punjab. Overall, 110 men, 76 women and 74 children were injured in rain-related incidents.

Devastating rainfall also damaged 1,485 houses across the country.

Flash floods also swept away 475 cattle heads in the country, NDMA stated.

