High flood likely in River Indus at Guddu today

Federal Flood Commission says River Indus may attain high flood level at Guddu on Sunday due to combining effect of downstream discharges from Taunsa and Panjnad.

According to the daily FFC report, river Indus may also attain high flood level at Sukkur tomorrow.

The wet spell is likely to decrease during the next two days. However, the prevailing weather situation may result into moderate flash flooding in tributaries of river Kabul and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the next two days.

Presently, river Indus is experiencing medium flood at Taunsa and Guddu whereas it is in low flood situation at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Sukkur.

Flood peaks, presently propagating in the Indus River System, may become violent due to contribution of likely torrential flash flooding.

River Sutlej at Head Suleimanki is also flowing in medium flood with falling trend. River Chenab at Marala, Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai and Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in low Flood. River Jhelum is discharging normal flows.