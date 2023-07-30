PM lauds all departments for ensuring peace, order on Youm-e-Ashur

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended all federal and provincial departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for ensuring peace and order on Youm-e-Ashur.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed gratitude that Ashura passed peacefully without any untoward incident due to excellent security measures.

The Prime Minister said all federal and provincial departments and law enforcement agencies worked in close cooperation to ensure security during Muharram.

He congratulated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, all provincial interior ministers, federal and provincial authorities and police officers and jawans who remained on duty round the clock.