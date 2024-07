PESHAWAR - At least three persons died due to rains related incidents and flash floods in Swabi district.

According to police, Sunday night heavy torrential rains caused flash floods in different areas of Swabi, claiming lives of three persons. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur expressed condolence and sympathies with the victims’ families.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the affected families and assured support.