Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah announces second marriage

, the widow of late TV host Dr. , confirmed her second marriage to Shahzad Hakeem.

In the TikTok video, Shah said that many problems were going on in her life and she needed a companion (mehram).

I needed a man who could support me everywhere, she added. Meanwhile, Shahzad sent me a marriage proposal and I thought a lot and then married, Dania added.

In a separate video, Shahzad introduced to his friends, addressing those who doubted the authenticity of their marriage. He reaffirmed that they had indeed tied the knot two to four months ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah was arrested in 2022 for allegedly filming and disseminating an indecent video of her late husband, Dr. .

She was later released from custody after several months, as ordered by the court.

Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against for making obscene videos of Hussain viral on social media.