Al-Azhar’s Elders Council condemns disrespect to Jesus at opening ceremony of Olympics

ISLAMABAD - Muslim Council of Elders Chairman and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb on Monday condemned the performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which insulted Jesus Christ and the esteemed status of prophethood. He, in a statement, said this disgraceful act showed a complete lack of respect for the beliefs of religious people and their high moral values. Dr. Ahmed said the council unequivocally rejects all attempts to demean religious symbols, beliefs, and sacred figures. He emphasized that sports events should serve as platforms to celebrate cultural diversity and promote mutual respect among nations. Dr. Ahmed warned against the dangerous trend of using such events to normalize disrespect for religion and to promote destructive societal behaviors that deviate from natural human values. He also underscored that the ‘Document on Human Fraternity’ which was co-signed by him and Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi in 2019, calls on world leaders, policymakers, intellectuals, philosophers, religious figures, artists, media professionals and men and women of culture in every part of the world to confront all forms of cultural and moral degradation. He said the document also urges them to rediscover the values of peace, justice, goodness, beauty, human fraternity and coexistence in order to confirm the importance of these values as anchors of salvation for all and to promote them everywhere.