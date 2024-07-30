All Things to All People

The federal government’s annual budget has been criticized by people across the country. Additionally, the IMF has also rejected the budget and demanded more. No relief is given to farmers, daily wage workers, salaried employees, local officers, laborers, the lower class, and the middle class. The budget provides relief to the military, civil bureaucracy, and politicians.

Forty lakh overseas Pakistanis working in the Middle East will also face taxes. Fuel prices, such as petrol and diesel, are to be raised. Besides, electricity and gas prices are expected to increase. Medicine prices have already skyrocketed. Daily essentials, vegetables, and fruits are out of reach for the poor. The present government has neglected the problems and issues the common people have been facing for a very long time.

Many people working in the private sector have meager salaries, drawing twenty-five or thirty thousand or even less than twenty thousand, and those working in the public sector are in a similar position. How will they meet their daily expenses? The incumbent prime minister should review the budget and provide relief to the poor.

FAWAD HUSSAIN SAMO,

Hyderabad.