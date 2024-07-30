Aptma seeks details of all agreements signed with IPPs

ISLAMABAD - Perturbed over the annual capacity payments of around $7.5 billion and electricity tariff of up to $2.68 per unit, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association has sought the details of all the agreements signed with IPPs along with the financial statements.

In separate letters written to Secretary Power, Chief Executive Advisor Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) and Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, APTMA has sought the details of all the agreements signed with IPPs under various power policies, and audited financial reports of the power producers since its establishment till date. In separate letters written to secretary Power Division, Rashid Langriyal and Chief Executive Officer CPPA-G Rihan Akhter, General Secretary APTMA said that pursuant to Article 19-A of the constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the right of access to information in all matters of public importance, and in accordance with the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, on behalf of the Association, I request for the provision of the information regarding independent power producers (IPPs) established under the 1994, 2002, 2008, and 2015 power policies.

The information requested by the APTMA includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) with IPPs and amendments to it. Aptma has also sought copies of all PPAs executed between the government of Pakistan and IPPs under various power policies. It also sought details of all amendments made to these PPAs from inception to date, including those after the significant amendments to the NEPRA Act in 2018. Similarly, the association has also sought the copies of all extension agreements pertaining to the PPAs, including the terms and conditions of such extensions and any financial benefits extended pursuant to the extension agreements. Copies of all settlement agreements executed between the government of Pakistan and IPPs, including the details of the terms and conditions agreed upon and any financial benefits extended pursuant to the settlement agreements have also been sought.

Similarly, the association asked details of all arbitration proceedings, both national and international, involving the IPPs, including, the final decisions rendered in these proceedings, information on any ongoing (pending) arbitration cases, including the status and expected timelines for resolution. It also sought information regarding any proceedings initiated for the termination of agreements with the IPPs, including, the grounds for initiation of such proceedings, the current status and outcomes, if any, of these proceedings.

The association asked detailed information regarding the projects established under the Build-Operate Transfer (BOT) and Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) models, including, names and locations of these projects, terms and conditions of the BOT and BOOT agreements, the current status and ownership details of these projects.

“I would appreciate it if the requested information could be provided within the statutory period of ten (10) working days specified under section 14 (1) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017,” the letter said. In another letter written to Chairman SECP Mahmood Mandviwalla, APTMA has requested access to the financial information of all IPPs from the date of their respective commercial operations to the present date under the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

The association has requested audited financial statements (including balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, and notes to the financial statements) from the date of commercial operation to the present date, any related management reports and auditor’s reports and any other financial disclosures or statements filed with the SECP during this period.

It is worth noting here that the consumers will pay approximately $7.5 billion annual in capacity payments to IPPs. Similarly, due to these capacity payments the consumers are forced to pay up to $2.68 per unit to these IPPs. Interestingly, on one hand Pakistan is fulfilling IMF’s harsh conditions to secure funds of $7 billion under three years bailout package and on the other they are paying $7.5 billion to the IPPs in capacity payment in just one year.