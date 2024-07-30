Tuesday, July 30, 2024
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Artificial intelligence (AI) originated in the 1950s and is a creation of humans. It facilitates various tasks across different sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, automotive, robotics, and software development. AI technology streamlines complex tasks efficiently, reducing industrial costs and enhancing productivity. It also holds significant promise in the financial sector. The benefits of AI include its application in education, agriculture, medicine, finance, automated vehicles, robotics, and industries, leading to progress in various fields. However, like any scientific invention, AI has both advantages and disadvantages. While it simplifies life and accelerates learning processes, it also poses challenges such as potential job displacement, loss of creativity, and implementation costs. It’s crucial to approach AI development cautiously, ensuring that its benefits are maximized while mitigating potential negative impacts.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.

