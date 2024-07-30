Austerity for All

In a struggling economy like Pakistan, the privileges and bounties enjoyed by lawmakers and bureaucrats are discriminatory, to say the least. The burden of electricity bills is too heavy for ordinary Pakistanis to bear, raising valid concerns about the entitlement to free electricity for parliamentarians. While the latter have clarified their position, asserting they are not availing such exemptions, this brings us to the larger debate on austerity measures.

The Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz, has a track record of advocating for austerity measures to address nationwide crises and shortages. Now, in government again, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif frequently raises this subject. While there is nothing inherently wrong with a lifestyle that avoids excesses, this principle should apply equally to everyone. It is unjust for the burden of austerity to fall on those already living hand to mouth. At a time when harsh tax payments and huge power tariffs are crushing people’s finances, if the government continues to purchase expensive luxury vehicles for officials, the discrimination is criminal. Everyone must share the burden of a weak economy equitably. Taxation should target businesses and traders more than salaried classes. Likewise, privileged parliamentarians should not receive free electricity and other state services. Pakistan has a history of political elites enjoying perks while their constituencies starve, motivating citizens to avoid paying for utilities and feel entitled, just like those in power. Power theft is a case in point.

Until the government figures out how to make electricity more affordable, both elites and non-elites must pay their fair share for the utilities they consume. Money wasted on the luxury of lawmakers must be redirected to better outcomes.