Azadi floats to travel through Punjab

Rawalpindi - ‘Azadi floats’ depicting the cultural and ideological representation of Pakistan will travel through various main cities of Punjab on the occasion of the forthcoming Independence Day. The floats will pay tribute to national heroes and feature cultural music and folk dances.

A meeting of the Board of Management of the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) was held with Shazia Rizwan, MPA, in the chair. During the meeting, it was apprised that the floats would ensure representation of all four provinces, and statues of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Fatima Jinnah would be part of the floats.

Executive Director Ghulam Saghir Shahid informed that PAC was preparing two floats for the first time in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. One float will travel from Rawalpindi to Lahore via GT Road, while the other will entertain citizens from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan. He further informed that the Azadi floats will pay tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement and feature music and folk dances.

Shazia Rizwan mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has issued special instructions for the preparation of the Independence Day floats. She stressed the importance of state-of-the-art work on the floats.

The meeting was attended by PAC management and notable poets, including Ali Asghar Samar, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Arif Baloch, Saleem Shahzad, Anjum Salimi, Akbar Niazi, Ittifaq Butt, Ziauddin Mari, and Irfan Jameel. The participants informed the chair about the literary organizations of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and their services.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a painting exhibition was inaugurated by the MPA. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Punjab Arts Council and Rawalpindi Women University. Young artists were awarded certificates of appreciation.