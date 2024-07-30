Balaj Tipu murder case: Lahore police submit updated challan

In a significant development in the Ameer murder case, the Lahore Police have submitted a revised challan to the prosecution after addressing previous objections.

This marks a crucial step forward in the high-profile investigation.

According to sources, the prosecution committee will now re-examine the 115-page document.

The revised challan identifies Tafir Gulshan, also known as Teefi Butt, as the prime accused and a proclaimed offender. The document indicates that Teefi Butt will be apprehended with the assistance of Interpol.

The challan also reveals that eight individuals have been detained in connection with the murder. The document outlines that the killing of Ameer was premeditated and part of a larger conspiracy.



