Bodies of two kids found dumped at Karachi clinic

KARACHI - The dead bodies of two children, bearing marks of torture and with their hands and feet tied, have been found in a clinic in Karachi’s Machar Colony, police said on Monday.

The police have said that the kids were administered Chloroform before their deaths in order to make them feel unconscious.

The police claimed that they have arrested a man named Abdul Karim son of Ataullah, a resident of Korangi, who runs a clinic in the Maripur area of the city on suspicion of murder of children.

The police said that Abdul Karim is not a doctor, but a quake who had first kidnapped these children and later administered them Chloroform. Later, he tied their hands and feet with the rope made of nylon, the police said, adding he concealed their bodies in a clinic.

Furthermore, the police said the suspect also kept searching for the kids alongwith their father in order to conceal his crime. But the police arrested him when they suspected he might have killed them. The police said that the man has confessed that he had kidnap ped children for ransom.