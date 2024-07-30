‘BOLO’ campaign launched to end child marriages

ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and UNICEF, in collaboration with UNFPA and UN Women, have launched a nationwide communication campaign named “BOLO” (Speak Up) to combat child marriage in Pakistan.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of child marriage and advocate for legal amendments. NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar emphasized the need for a unified effort from the government, NGOs, civil society, media, and other stakeholders. She highlighted ongoing efforts to develop a national consensus and noted that the Child Marriage Restraint Act is currently under discussion in Parliament, with hopes of establishing a minimum marriage age of 18 and requiring a National Identity Card.

UNICEF officials outlined the campaign’s key features, focusing on addressing gender-based barriers and deprivation. Representatives from UNFPA and UN Women committed to supporting legal reforms and implementation efforts.