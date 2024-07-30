Call for early Local Govt. elections in Punjab/ July 29,2024

“Though Local govt. is the third tier of government, but it is first tier of democracy and democracy is incomplete without meaningful representation of people in local institutions. For the last five years local govt. is absent in the province of Punjab and bureaucracy is running the show. This is clear violation of article 140-A of the constitution. Three provinces; Sindh, KPK and Baluchistan and even Azad Kashmir have elected LG system now, however, people of Punjab are still deprived of their constitutional right to elected local governance. The govt of Punjab should hold LG polls without further delay in the province.”



Today at local hotel in LAHORE , These views were expressed by the speakers at a Provincial Convention, “Local Govt. Elections in Punjab and devolution of powers”, organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) here today (Monday) at Flatties Hotel, Lahore. Over 300 women activists, ex-councilors and members of different LG networks from different districts; including Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Okara, Khanewal, Kasur, Gujranwala and Lahore joined the event.



Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director WISE, Bushra Khaliq said the local govts are functioning in three provinces; Sindh, KPK and Baluchistan, however, people of Punjab are still deprived of their constitutional right to have an elected local government. Which means 56% of Pakistan population are still denied effective and democratic local governance. Women, minorities and youth are major stake holders in local governance and the absence of elected local governance affect them the most. Without their effective participation there is no concept of democracy at grass roots level, she opined adding that future of democracy in Pakistan lies in strong system of local governance. The govt of Punjab should perform its constitutional responsibility and hold LG polls without further delay in the province, she demanded.



Zahid Islam, Executive Director Sangat Development Foundation, emphasized on the citizens participation in the affairs of local governance. Pakistan and particularly Punjab needs a strong local govt. system because of a dangerous phenomenon of rapid urbanization coupled with highest population growth rate (2.8%) in South Asia. Under these circumstances, it is impossible for the provincial govt to address these vital issues without an effective local govt. The majority of everyday issues a common man faces are related to local govts, there it is imperative to hold LG elections in Punjab at earliest. Highlighting an important legal, dichotomy, he said at present the local govts are functioning under PLGA2022, but the LG structure in the province is based on PLGA2013, which is illegal.



Salman Abid executive director IDEA warned against the public frustration as result of failure of governance. People are fed up and crying for an effected and elected local govt. system. He highlighted the need for the initiation of national level political discourse on local govt. system. He said political parties and even state has never been sincere to establish a sustainable local govt. system in the country. There is no accountability of the provincial govts. For persistently using delaying tactics to avoid LG system in provinces, he lamented, adding that constitutional protection of the local govt. in provinces is a must. Article 140/A is not enough to help sustain and continuity of the local govt. as third tier of the governance. For the continuity of the system, there should be a consensus among provinces on a common framework of action, guaranteed by the federal govt.



Qazi Mobin constitutional lawyer and expert local governance, said the LG system has become hostage to the whims of the rival political parties. The present political powers are not interested in holding LG polls as it does not suit them to accommodate citizens participation at any level of governance. If we look at the manifestos of these parties, we find nothing about local govts. This is unfortunate that Punjab is running without LG system since long and without any alternative campaign to encourage citizens participation. He advised that if Punjab govt comes up with new LG law let us accept as it is and not challenge it in the court. Better that elections be held and any amendments can be proposed later on.



Shoaib Ahmed, representative of Local Govt.& Community Development Department - Punjab, said provincial govt is administratively overburdened due to the absence of local govts in Punjab. Devolution fiscal, administrative and political powers is very important, he said adding that the Punjab Assembly committee on Local govt is working on the various options of amendments in PLGA2022 and fresh legislation as well. Ahson Kamray of Opportunity Club, demanded increase in the reserve seats of youth in the new LG law under consideration.



Athar Abbas, representative of provincial Election Commission, said there is paramount need to develop consensus among political parties about the continuity of local govts and delimitation on permanent basis. Since 2017, the ECP had to conduct three exercises of delimitations on account of three different laws introduced by PTI and PML-N govts, he repented. ECP electoral rolls are all ready, he shared. Dr. prof. Irum Khalid, HoD department of political science, University of the Punjab, briefed about the diploma course on local governance and paucity of funds for this purpose. So far, two batches of 60 students have completed the course, she added.



Kanwal Liaqat, MPA of PML-N, and committee member of Punjab Local govt. said her party believes in empowerment of women and shared that the committee has proposed position of deputy mayor should be fixed for women. In the proposed women facilitation centers at have been suggested at different levels in the LGIs, she added.