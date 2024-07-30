CDA chief meets with British HC delegation

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the British High Commission’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) met with Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday. The meeting focused on exploring potential areas of cooperation. The FCDO delegation was briefed on ongoing and upcoming projects in Islamabad. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the city’s infrastructure improvements and the enhancement of citizen facilities. He requested FCDO’s technical assistance to better manage revenue and resource allocation for development projects. Additionally, FCDO was asked to support CDA in leveraging carbon credit opportunities to combat climate change. Randhawa also highlighted the need to improve the property and tax systems and sought FCDO’s expertise in identifying new revenue sources.

Focal persons were appointed for various FCDO and CDA projects. The meeting concluded with a decision for these focal points to present a roadmap for increased cooperation and set timelines for preparing and completing feasible projects. It was also agreed to modernize the solid waste management system. CDA expressed eagerness to collaborate with FCDO to further develop Islamabad into a modern city.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also met with Chairman Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Khaqan Murtaza. The meeting discussed investment opportunities in Islamabad’s major commercial projects. Murtaza showed strong interest in investing in these initiatives, recognizing their potential for substantial returns. Randhawa highlighted the dual benefits of these projects for both Islamabad’s development and revenue generation.

The discussion led to an agreement for CDA and EOBI to collaborate on commercial projects, marking a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing revenue and financial growth. Both organizations will jointly explore new investment avenues, with CDA committed to sharing a selection of projects with EOBI for future collaboration. This partnership signifies a crucial step towards advancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and economic landscape, reflecting a shared commitment to progress and prosperity.