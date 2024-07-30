Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Chinese CG meets Karachi Police chief

Staff Reporter
July 30, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   A three-member delegation, led by Yang Yundong, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, met with Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho at the Karachi Police Office on Monday.

According to a Karachi Police spokesperson, the meeting with the Karachi Police chief covered the overall security situation in the city and other related issues.

The delegation informed the police chief about the challenges faced by Chinese citizens in Karachi, to which the police chief assured prompt action for their resolution.

At the conclusion of the meeting, additional IGP Karachi presented honorary shields to the Chinese Consul General and the other members of the delegation.

Staff Reporter

