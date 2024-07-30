Civic govts in twin cities on high alert after heavy rains

ISLAMABAD/Rawalpindi - The administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are on high alert after the heavy rain showers on Monday. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is administration is implementing measures to prevent flooding and ensure smooth traffic flow. According to the ICT administration spokesman, the heavy rains have prompted a swift response. Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates are actively monitoring the situation in the field. District administration teams are assessing low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging, with a particular focus on the drains in areas H-8 and G-7. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stressed the importance of effective drainage to avoid flooding. He noted that Assistant Commissioners and magistrates are working to ensure proper drainage system functioning. Efforts are ongoing to manage the monsoon rains and minimize disruptions.

Irfan Nawaz assured residents that measures are in place for effective drainage. Traffic police are on duty to maintain smooth traffic on major highways. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the collaboration among departments to address the challenges posed by the heavy rains. Citizens are advised to report rainwater issues to the district administration at 051-9108084. This coordinated effort aims to reduce the impact of the monsoon rains and maintain city operations despite the weather conditions.

Commissioner reviews steps to handle flooding

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, reviewed the arrangements finalized by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi and administration to cope with flooding. Chairing a meeting at Commissioner Office, he said that a rain emergency was declared in Rawalpindi, and all concerned institutions were on high alert. The Commissioner said that all Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers were present in the field. Immediate arrangements should be made for the drainage of stagnant rainwater, he added. Nullah Lai should be specially monitored, and all preparations should be completed immediately, Khattak said.

Managing Director (MD), WASA, briefed the Commissioner about arrangements for the monsoon. WASA teams are engaged in draining out stagnant rainwater, particularly from low-lying areas, with the help of heavy machinery. The water level in Nullah Lai at Kattrian was at 5 feet, while at Gawalmandi, it was recorded at 4 feet. He further said that all officers were directed to remain alert during the rain, and all arrangements were finalized timely to deal with any emergency. Under the supervision of the Director of Sewerage, drainage operations were being done across the city.

Meanwhile, a WASA spokesman informed that 54 mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday at Saidpur Village, 49 mm at Golra, 35 mm at Bokra, 32 mm at PMD, 66 mm at Shamsabad, and 53 mm at Katcheri, while water levels of 12.5 feet and 10.5 feet were recorded at Kattarian and Gawalmandi, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, along with ADCR Nabil Riaz Sindhu, visited Nullah Lai on Monday to monitor the water levels and review the emergency arrangements in place.

Following heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the DC assessed the water levels in Nullah Lai, reporting that Rawalpindi had recorded 65 mm of rainfall so far. All relevant departments are on high alert to manage any potential emergencies, Hasan Waqar Cheema stated.

Personnel from Rescue 1122, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Health Department, and other essential services were stationed at vulnerable points, particularly in low-lying areas. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to address any emergency situations.

Water levels of up to 12.5 feet at Kattarian and 10 feet at Gawalmandi were recorded in Nullah Lai. Additionally, 13 relief camps have been established across Rawalpindi to provide assistance to citizens. Hasan Waqar Cheema emphasized that WASA is continuously monitoring the water levels in Nullah Lai.

rcb on high alert amid heavy rains

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has put its field personnel on high alert following intense rain and gusty winds on Monday. With the MET Office predicting more rain during the current monsoon spell in Punjab province, RCB’s field teams are prepared to respond effectively.

RCB CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi instructed all officers to remain in the field. He emphasized that staff deployed for drainage in low-lying areas are actively engaged in water removal. Arrangements are in place to address potential flooding situations. RCB spokesman Rasheed Saqib reported that both Additional CEOs are monitoring the situation in low-lying areas and nullahs. Drainage operations are being supervised by the Chief Public Health Officer. Additional CEO Umair Mehboob also visited various areas of the Cantonment early in the morning to review the situation.