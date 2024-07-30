Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CM Maryam pledges full support for modernizing Special Branch

Web Desk
9:44 AM | July 30, 2024
National

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated four different projects of the Special Branch, including E-Learning Center, Digital Library, Ladies Lounge, and Day Care Center at the Special Branch headquarters in Lahore.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Special Branch for its valuable services in protecting the lives and property of the people.

She said that all resources would be provided to the Special Branch to align it with modern requirements.

She also emphasized the use of artificial intelligence and advanced automation for addressing security issues.

