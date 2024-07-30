CM pledges full support for modernising Special Branch

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that all resources will be provided to the Special Branch to adapt it to modern requirements. The CM on Monday reached Punjab Special Branch Headquarters to inaugurate four projects, including e-Learning Center of Special Branch Headquarters, special branch digital library, Special Branch Headquarters Ladies Lounge and Special Branch Headquarters Day Care Center. She said that Special Branch had rendered valuable services for the protection of life and property of people.The CM interacted with the staff and visitors in the library, and inspected more than hundred years old records in the library. She expressed interest in Special Branch’s DSR archive, and studied the events recorded in the Daily Situation Report of 1901. Maryam Nawaz was also briefed on Ghazi Ilam Din, Bhagat Singh, Jallianwala Bagh and other historical events. Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned about the performance of Special Branch. They briefed that last year, Special Branch performed 5 lakh 70 thousand operations, completing more than 578 thousand tasks till July 2024. She was apprised that Police Special Branch was established in 1835. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and Minister for Communications Soheb Ahmed Malik attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Interior Noor Ul Amin Mengal, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil and other relevant officers were also present.