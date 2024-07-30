CM Punjab gives directive not to collect initial charges for e-bikes from students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz prohibited from receiving the initial charges for the e-bike project from the students.

While chairing the 12th meeting of the provincial cabinet, CM Maryam said that the Punjab government would pay all other charges except the insurance of the e-bikes.

During the cabinet meeting, the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority was approved. Moreover, higher and school education e-transfer policy was also approved.

It was also decided in the meeting that the DC would be authorised to impose Section 144 for 30 days, the Home Secretary for 90 days and the provincial government for more time.