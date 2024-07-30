Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Punjab gives directive not to collect initial charges for e-bikes from students

CM Punjab gives directive not to collect initial charges for e-bikes from students
Web Desk
8:36 PM | July 30, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz prohibited from receiving the initial charges for the e-bike project from the students.

While chairing the 12th meeting of the provincial cabinet, CM Maryam said that the Punjab government would pay all other charges except the insurance of the e-bikes.

During the cabinet meeting, the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority was approved. Moreover, higher and school education e-transfer policy was also approved.
It was also decided in the meeting that the DC would be authorised to impose Section 144 for 30 days, the Home Secretary for 90 days and the provincial government for more time.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024