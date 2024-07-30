Commissioner reviews 19 development schemes

LAHORE - Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood Monday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) at his office to review 19 new development schemes for Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur districts. The committee approved various schemes related to urban development, roads, higher and special education, and local government. The commissioner also approved the 10 new WASA schemes focused on sewerage, drains and water supply for different towns. Additionally,development scheme for Government College Kulliyat-ul-Banat also received approval. The commissioner gave conditional approval for road schemes in Kasur and Lahore, requesting more detailed information. He emphasised that the quality of development schemes will be strictly monitored and projects must be completed on time.Director Javed Rasheed Chohan and Assistant Director Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal presented review of the schemes. The meeting was attended by deputy directors and representatives from the relevant departments.