Court adjourns hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until September 4 and gave a final opportunity to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to appear on the next date of the hearing. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti conducted the proceedings during which accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced after being brought from jail. The other accused who were on bail also appeared and marked their attendance.

A counsel on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, stating that his client had not recovered from a fracture yet and that doctors had advised him to rest. He pleaded with the court to exempt Parvez Elahi from personal appearance for one day. However, the court expressed annoyance at the non-appearance of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and reminded the counsel that it was giving the last opportunity for Parvez Elahi to appear. Subsequently, the court allowed the application and exempted Parvez Elahi from personal appearance, adjourning the hearing until September 4. The court also summoned all accused for indictment on the next hearing date. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.