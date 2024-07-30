Court extends Imran, Bushra remand for 10 days in gift case

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court yesterday extended PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra’s physical remand for 10 days in the new Toshakhana case. The couple had petitioned the IHC on July 18 against their remand in the Toshakhana case.

Both were presented in their hearing yesterday in Adiala Jail upon the expiry of a previous extension in their remand. NAB requested Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich to grant an additional 14-day physical remand of the couple. Instead, the judge extended their remand by 10 days and adjourned the next hearing till August 8. He also ordered that the investigation progress report be submitted in the next hearing.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for almost a year following his conviction in four cases — two Toshakhana references, the cipher case, and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra, is also jailed. Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana references were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case in June.