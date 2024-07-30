Court summons CM KP for statement on September 4

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday issued directives to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, for recording his statement in the arms and liquor recovery case. Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi issued directives to Gandapur to attend the next hearing to record his statement. During the hearing, Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hasan, appeared before the court. Judge Shaista Kundi remarked that Gandapur had been given five opportunities to record his statement but had sought exemption each time. Advocate Zahoorul Hasan requested the court for setting the hearing date of September 4, citing Gandapur’s current involvement in a jirga in District Kurram. The court adjourned the hearing till September 4.