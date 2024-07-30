Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court summons CM KP for statement on September 4

Court summons CM KP for statement on September 4
APP
July 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday issued directives to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, for recording his statement in the arms and liquor recovery case. Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi issued directives to Gandapur to attend the next hearing to record his statement. During the hearing, Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hasan, appeared before the court. Judge Shaista Kundi remarked that Gandapur had been given five opportunities to record his statement but had sought exemption each time. Advocate Zahoorul Hasan requested the court for setting the hearing date of September 4, citing Gandapur’s current involvement in a jirga in District Kurram. The court adjourned the hearing till September 4.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1722243498.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024