Death toll rises to 49 as clashes continue in Kurram

PESHAWAR - Intense fighting between rival tribes in the Kurram tribal district continued on Monday, escalating the to 49 and leaving 190 people injured over the past several days, local sources said.

However, an official based in the area told The Nation that a Jirga of elders and officials was underway Monday evening to resolve the issue and stop further bloodshed. The initial clash erupted a few days ago between two tribes in Kurram over land ownership, starting in Boshera. Later, the clashes extended to Peewar, Balishkhel, Khaar Killay, Para Chamkani and some other areas of the district.

Reports indicate the use of heavy weaponry, including rocket attacks on Sadda and Parachinar, forcing the closure of the main Parachinar-Peshawar road and halting the transportation of goods. It has also caused shortages of food and medicine in the area. Educational institutions have also been closed as a result of the ongoing conflict in several areas.

Despite efforts by district administration and jirga members to mediate a ceasefire, skirmishes persist in certain areas. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted daily life across the district. The violence began in the Boshera area over a land dispute and has since spread to other regions within Kurram, which borders Afghanistan. Local authorities had reported a ceasefire agreement a day earlier, but the fighting resumed, increasing the to 49 and the number of injured to 190.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud indicated that talks led by the jirga and district administration had temporarily succeeded in establishing a ceasefire in Boshera and deploying security forces in Balishkhel and Khar Killay. However, a night raid by one party onto another disrupted the ceasefire.

Efforts by the jirga, local administration, police, and security forces continue to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and halt the violence.