ECP declares over 93 MPAs as PTI members

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] on Monday declared more 93 provincial seats from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh to Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf [PTI], in pursuance of the July 12 Supreme Court order in the reserved seats case.

The top election body [ECP] declared more 93 seats including 29 Punjab, 58 KP and 6 Sindh in favour of PTI. “In pursuance of the Order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 12th July, 2024 passed in Civil Appeal No, 333/2024, Civil Appeal No. 334/2024 and Civil Misc, Application No, 292012024 titled Sunni lttehad Council (SIC) through its Chairman and others Versus Election Commission of Pakistan through its Secretary, lslamabad and others, the following returned candidates against general seats of Provincial Assembly of Punjab/Sindh and KP are declared to have been returned as candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf,” according to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

The candidates from provinces included Ahmad Khan, Aftab Ahmad Khan, Asad Mehmood, Nadeem Sadiq Dogar, Muhammad Latif Nazar, Shahid Javed, Muhammad lsmael, Khayal Ahmad, Muhammad Ahsan lhsan, Sardar Alhaj Ghulam Ahmad Khan, Gadi Sher Akbar Khan, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ahmer Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar, Mian Muhammad Aslam lqbal, Misbah Wajid Rai, Muhammad Murtaza lqbal, Muhammad Moeen Ud Din Riaz, Khalid Zubair Nisar, Farzana Khalil Sajjad, Ahmad Rana, Muhammad Athar Maqbool, Shahab Ud Din Khan, Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Muhammad Anwar Khan, Muhammad Yamin Gul, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Zahid Ullah Khan and others.

The ECP had received a list of candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies. The PTI, after the verdict on reserved seats by the apex court in its favour, had submitted the list of candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National Assembly and three provincial assemblies to the ECP, sources revealed.

The Supreme Court, around two weeks ago, had declared the PTI eligible to receive reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies, giving it a new lease on life in the legislature by declaring it to be a parliamentary party.