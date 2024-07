ATTOCK - An elderly man died in a road accident within the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. Musa Khattak, a resident of village Duppar, was traveling from Jand to Islamabad in a private car with his family and aged father. Near Dhuma railway crossing, their car collided with a trawler.

Raees Khan, an elderly member of the group, died on the spot, while other family members sustained injuries. The deceased and injured were transported to a hospital in Islamabad.