Tuesday, July 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Electricity cost set to increase for Karachi citizens

Electricity cost set to increase for Karachi citizens
6:25 PM | July 30, 2024
National

K-Electric submitted on Tuesday a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase in electricity prices by Rs5.45 per unit under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

The power utility seeks this increase for the months of May and June, citing rising fuel costs. Specifically, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs2.53 per unit for May and an additional Rs2.92 per unit for June.

NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter today (Tuesday), where it will review K-Electric’s proposal and consider input from various stakeholders before making a final decision. The outcome of this hearing will determine whether the proposed hike will be approved.

K-Electric's request is part of the FCA mechanism, which allows power companies to adjust electricity rates based on fluctuations in fuel prices. This mechanism ensures that changes in fuel costs are passed on to consumers, maintaining the financial stability of the utility company.

Govt to launch ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ app to address electricity-related issues

The potential increase comes at a time when many Karachi residents are already grappling with high electricity bills and frequent power outages. The decision by NEPRA will be closely watched by consumers and industry observers alike, as it will directly affect the cost of living and business operations in the city.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1722325602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024