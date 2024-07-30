Electricity cost set to increase for Karachi citizens

K-Electric submitted on Tuesday a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase in electricity prices by Rs5.45 per unit under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

The power utility seeks this increase for the months of May and June, citing rising fuel costs. Specifically, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs2.53 per unit for May and an additional Rs2.92 per unit for June.

NEPRA is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter today (Tuesday), where it will review K-Electric’s proposal and consider input from various stakeholders before making a final decision. The outcome of this hearing will determine whether the proposed hike will be approved.

K-Electric's request is part of the FCA mechanism, which allows power companies to adjust electricity rates based on fluctuations in fuel prices. This mechanism ensures that changes in fuel costs are passed on to consumers, maintaining the financial stability of the utility company.

The potential increase comes at a time when many Karachi residents are already grappling with high electricity bills and frequent power outages. The decision by NEPRA will be closely watched by consumers and industry observers alike, as it will directly affect the cost of living and business operations in the city.