Extremist Seminaries

The most overlooked yet most crucial aspect of Pakistan’s effort to counter violent extremism is the role of seminaries in promoting extremist thought. The problem was identified long ago and has been raised repeatedly, yet seminaries remain too sacred to be questioned. The National Action Plan after the 2014 APS Peshawar attack explicitly mentioned cracking down on seminaries that recruit fighters against the state. Resisted by the Pakistan Ulema Council at the time, it is somewhat reassuring today to see the Council’s Chairman stating that such seminaries will be closed down.

In a politically contentious environment, having the Ulema Council on board is a much-needed step. However, the entire apparatus behind Azm-e-Istehkam must remember the lessons from the last time seminaries were asked to cooperate. Transparency in seminaries is essential because, before the gun and the bullet, children receive education at these institutions.

In addition to aiding terrorist recruitment, seminaries play a dark role in fuelling sectarian conflict. Receiving funds from abroad, their intolerance for other sects while considering their own as the sole truth has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s violent extremism. While Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi claims that such seminaries will be shut down, authorities need a concrete plan, not just verbal assurances.

Seminaries should ideally foster a more religiously tolerant society where different sects can coexist, and followers lead by example rather than forceful control or vandalism. The authorities need to collaborate with the Ulema Council to develop a detailed plan for reforming seminaries and curbing their role in promoting extremism.