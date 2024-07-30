Faisalabad receives 64 mm rain

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad received 64 millimeter rain on Monday which turned the sizzling and scorching weather into pleasant. Dark clouds started prevailing in the sky early in the morning. However, the rain started after noon and continued for an hour without any interval. The maximum 64 mm rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad while Madina Town received 62 mm rain. Similarly, 61 mm rain was witnessed by people in Gulistan Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony received 52 mm rain. The rain inundated the low-lying area of the city and caused numerous problems for the residents as well as for the pedestrians when overflow of gutters and sewage effluent mixed with rainfall. Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Engineer Aamer Aziz immediately activated field staff of the agency with a strict direction to remove stagnant rainwater from all city roads, intersections and greenbelts. The WASA staff with the help of heavy machinery started pumping out the rainfall from various parts of the city, a spokesman for the WASA said.