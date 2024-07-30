Finance minister underscores importance of Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday underscored the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. According to press release issued by Finance Ministry, the minister was called on by the Ambassador-designate to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. The minister congratulated him on his new appointment.

He shared insights from his visit to Washington D.C. for the Spring Meetings and informed about the recent Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The minister also elaborated on Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, focusing on key areas such as energy reforms, state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms, and privatization efforts. Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh expressed keen interest in collaborating closely with the Finance Ministry. He affirmed his commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s economic reforms agenda on the international platform. The ambassador also conveyed his gratitude to the finance minister for his warm wishes and support, the statement added.