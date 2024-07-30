Five labourers buried during well excavation in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - Five laborers were killed after a landslide buried them while they were excavating a well in Bahawalnagar, on Monday. According to the police, the accident occurred when the workers were working on excavating a well. A sudden collapse of mud and debris trapped the five workers underneath.

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 in Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad and Fort Abbas rushed to the scene and worked for three hours to recover the bodies.

Sadly, three of the trapped workers were found dead by the time they were pulled from the rubble. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Zain, Salal Goga Malang, Muhammad Rizwan, Irfan and Qamar.

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the landslide and accident. Construction safety measures at the site will also be reviewed to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. The families of the deceased workers have been provided with support and emergency assistance in the aftermath of this loss of life.

Drug peddlers held

District police arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics. According to a police spokesperson, Kotwali police, during a raid, recovered 7kg hashish from the possession of Muhammad Usman and Nabi Gul. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Youth killed in accident

A collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley left a youth dead at a village in tehsil Jaranwala on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, Amjad, 19, was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a tractor trolley. Consequently, he died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the family and collected forensic evidence from the site. The tractor driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle.